Elton John marks 34 years of being 'clean and sober' in latest update

Elton John just celebrated 34 whole years of sobriety!

On Wednesday, the iconic musician took to his official Instagram account to mark the huge personal milestone.

The 77-year-old singer, songwriter and pianist wrote, "34 years clean and sober. My life has never been better."

He also uploaded a picture of an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) coin, that had the phrase, "To thine own self be true" around the edge.

It also had the words "unity" "service" and "recovery" written along the sides of a triangle while the Roman numerals for the number 34 appear to be written inside the triangle.

Elton John has battled with the habit of substance abuse for almost 20 years, however gave up drug and alcohol consumption in 1990.

In 2019, the I’m Still Standing hit-maker, wrote an article for Variety where he explained how he had to take a year-long on break from his career to focus on his sobriety.

"I don't think I would still be sober today if I hadn't taken that whole year off and thrown myself into my program of recovery," he wrote at that time, adding, "At my peak during that year, I was going to as many as five meetings a day!"