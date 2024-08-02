 
Geo News

Ryan Seacrest celebrates Carrie Underwood's 'full circle moment'

Carrie Underwood would be serving as the judge on 'American Idol' in place of Katy Perry

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Ryan Seacrest celebrates Carrie Underwoods full circle moment
Ryan Seacrest celebrates Carrie Underwood's 'full circle moment'

Ryan Seacrest just celebrated Carrie Underwood’s milestone!

The two go back to 2005 when Seacrest aided in introducing the now-successful musician to the American Idol world.

Now, after not just winning the show, but establishing herself as a country music icon, with eight Grammy awards to her name, Seacrest and her have now become co-workers.

On August 1, Underwood was announced as the next American Idol judge, replacing Katy Perry and joining the panel that consists of Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Ryan Seacrest celebrates Carrie Underwoods full circle moment

The 49-year-old celebrated the moment via an Instagram post, where he wrote, "It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of [American Idol] 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table."

"Welcome home, @carrieunderwood !" he further wrote.

With a hint of nostalgia, the pictures Seacrest uploaded with the caption were of himself and Underwood over the years.

The first picture featured the two at the finals of American Idol, season 4 when she won the title of the show, while the second picture show them on the same show’s final Fox season, back in 2016.

Jessica Alba enjoys quality time with her ‘favorite humans'
Jessica Alba enjoys quality time with her ‘favorite humans'
Expert accuses Katie Price of 'surgery addiction' following sixth procedure
Expert accuses Katie Price of 'surgery addiction' following sixth procedure
Elton John marks 34 years of being 'clean and sober' in latest update
Elton John marks 34 years of being 'clean and sober' in latest update
Ozzy Osbourne shares rare details about new friend: 'He had a rough beginning'
Ozzy Osbourne shares rare details about new friend: 'He had a rough beginning'
Adele's Munich residency faces uncertainty due to extreme weather
Adele's Munich residency faces uncertainty due to extreme weather
'Grateful' Cardi B unveils third pregnancy news that 'renewed my power'
'Grateful' Cardi B unveils third pregnancy news that 'renewed my power'
Lisa Kudrow on how 'Friends' helped fans cope during tough times
Lisa Kudrow on how 'Friends' helped fans cope during tough times
Jamie Lee Curtis promises to 'do better' in apology over Marvel comment
Jamie Lee Curtis promises to 'do better' in apology over Marvel comment