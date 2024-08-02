Ryan Seacrest celebrates Carrie Underwood's 'full circle moment'

Ryan Seacrest just celebrated Carrie Underwood’s milestone!

The two go back to 2005 when Seacrest aided in introducing the now-successful musician to the American Idol world.

Now, after not just winning the show, but establishing herself as a country music icon, with eight Grammy awards to her name, Seacrest and her have now become co-workers.

On August 1, Underwood was announced as the next American Idol judge, replacing Katy Perry and joining the panel that consists of Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The 49-year-old celebrated the moment via an Instagram post, where he wrote, "It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of [American Idol] 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table."

"Welcome home, @carrieunderwood !" he further wrote.

With a hint of nostalgia, the pictures Seacrest uploaded with the caption were of himself and Underwood over the years.

The first picture featured the two at the finals of American Idol, season 4 when she won the title of the show, while the second picture show them on the same show’s final Fox season, back in 2016.