Tom Brady posts rare photos with daughter Vivian

The former NFL player is a father to daughter Vivian and two sons Jack and Benjamin

August 02, 2024

Tom Brady is expressing his love for his daughter Vivian.

The 46-year-old NFL quarterback took to his official Instagram account on August 1 and posted some sweet snaps with his little girl while having dinner.

The father of three can be seen in the photos spending some quality time with his 11-year-old daughter.

In the first photos of the series, Brady kissed her head of Vivian as she beamed a smile at the camera.

The second photo features the father-daughter duo talking while waiting for Vivian’s cotton candy treat.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady shares Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady wrote in the caption, “Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46 year old dad who was just told 'do something cool' (laughing emoji).”

For those unversed, Brady and Bundchen are also parents of 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein, while also Brady shares son John, 16, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

