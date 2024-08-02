 
Geo News

Camila Cabello shares a candid update with her fans: ‘going thru it lately'

The singer expressed her emotion in her recent post

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Camila Cabello shares a candid update with her fans: ‘going thru it lately’
Camila Cabello shares a candid update with her fans: ‘going thru it lately’

Camila Cabello candidly shared a detailed update of herself with her fans and supporters.

The 27-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account and posted a mirror selfie of herself while lying on her bed.

She began her caption by writing “going thru it lately" with a heart and bandage emojis.

Camila Cabello shares a candid update with her fans: ‘going thru it lately

Cabello continued, "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me."

She went on to say, "And i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup."

"If I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why," the Fifth Harmony alum added.

"So brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart,” she said adding, "you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter."

"27 is messy, gilded," she concluded her caption.

For those unversed, Cabello released her fourth album C,XOXO back in June.

Christina Hall reveals if Ant Anstead will replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
Christina Hall reveals if Ant Anstead will replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
Chris Evans confesses 'special' love at first sight video
Chris Evans confesses 'special' love at first sight
Matt Damon gives tips being a 'Girl Dad'
Matt Damon gives tips being a 'Girl Dad'
Prince Harry's emotional blackmail of King Charles gets major update
Prince Harry's emotional blackmail of King Charles gets major update
Sam Asghari to play villain after Britney Spears divorce
Sam Asghari to play villain after Britney Spears divorce
Tom Brady posts rare photos with daughter Vivian
Tom Brady posts rare photos with daughter Vivian
Expert finally lifts the lid on Prince Harry's blackmailing of King Charles
Expert finally lifts the lid on Prince Harry's blackmailing of King Charles
Colleen Hoover reveals dealing with criticism as 'It Ends With Us' nears release
Colleen Hoover reveals dealing with criticism as 'It Ends With Us' nears release