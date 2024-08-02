Camila Cabello shares a candid update with her fans: ‘going thru it lately’

Camila Cabello candidly shared a detailed update of herself with her fans and supporters.



The 27-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account and posted a mirror selfie of herself while lying on her bed.

She began her caption by writing “going thru it lately" with a heart and bandage emojis.

Cabello continued, "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me."

She went on to say, "And i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup."

"If I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why," the Fifth Harmony alum added.

"So brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart,” she said adding, "you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter."

"27 is messy, gilded," she concluded her caption.

For those unversed, Cabello released her fourth album C,XOXO back in June.