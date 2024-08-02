Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next ‘faux-royal’ tour after Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a major decision as the couple is all set to embark on a four-day "faux-royal" tour after their successful visit to Nigeria.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Colombia this summer at the invitation of Vice-President Francia Márquez, as announced by her, reported The Mirror.

"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” Márquez said in an official statement.

She revealed that the aim of the Sussex’s upcoming trip, is to promote their Archewell Foundation's global leadership in creating a safer online environment.

The California-based couple, who left the Royal family in 2020 in hopes of building their life in the US, away from public scrutiny, will travel to the capital Bogota, among others.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez continued.

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia,” she added.

Márquez further stated, "The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health.”

“It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic."