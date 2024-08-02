Billie Eilish announces exciting collaboration with British singer

Billie Eilish announces exciting collaboration

Billie Eilish delighted her fans with an exciting music collaboration with famous British singer.

The Bad Guy singer has been featured in music video released by pop star Charli XCX.



Eilish is a part of Charli‘s Guess, a latest remix of her track from the album Brat.

Apart from the duo, celebrities, such as TV host Tan France and British model Cara Delevingne, are also the part of the new music video.

The music video for the track has been directed by Aidan Zamiri.

The singer also posted the remix video on her Instagram post and called Charli her twin and expressed gratefulness to her.

She wrote: "’GUESS’ SONG & VIDEO OUT NOWWWW :PPPPPPPP fuckin love u so much @charli_xcx thank u for letting me be a part of dis????????"



The comments section of her post was filled with love from fans, including celebrities, like Katy Perry, who complemented the BLUE singer, writing: "Hottie cutie chaos yum".



Charli also commented on Eilish's postand posted, "Billieeeeeeee!!!!!!! ahhhh tysm for being on this track i’m beyond honored. love and respect forever!!! you’re one of a kind xxxxxx.”