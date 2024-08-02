 
King Charles issued warning amid claims he does not answer Prince Harry's calls

Prince Harry believes King Charles has the power to intervene

August 02, 2024

King Charles issued warning amid claims he does not answer Prince Harry's calls

King Charles has been issued a strong warning amid claims the monarch does not answer Prince Harry’s calls as rift between father and son grows deeper over duke’s security moans.

A friend of Harry has claimed that the duke’s phone calls to his father King Charles are still “going unanswered” amid continuing friction over his battle for taxpayer-funded personal security.

King Charles younger son believes the monarch has the power to intervene in his ongoing court case with the Home Office.

Reacting to it, a royal expert has warned the monarch that he is "pushing Harry further away" as he "refuses to answer" his estranged son's calls.

Royal expert, Charles Rae while speaking to the GB News, however, said: "It seems that Harry has got the mistaken belief, he should know better than this, that the King can actually do something with the committee."

The royal expert warned the monarch, "You'd have thought that, given he saw his dad in February, that he'd be trying to concentrate more on bridging the rift, but he seems to be pushing it further and further away. It is astonishing the way he's carrying on."

