Katy Perry reveals the 143 album's alternate cover post Woman World flop

August 02, 2024

Katy Perry revealed the alternate cover for her upcoming album 143 just recently.

It is pertinent to mention that for the exclusive cover for Urban Outfitters, the Teenage Dream hitmaker shows off her famous bust in a bikini top and black cutout dress.

In regards to this, she posed in front of a dreamy blue backdrop with one arm tucked behind her head, and her eyes were closed. as her windswept raven hair flowed down her back.

According to Daily Mail, the striking cover photo was captured by British photographer Jack Bridgland in collaboration with OTM creative director Tal Midyan.

Furthermore, as per the publication, the talented duo is behind the original 143 album cover and the artwork for Katy’s lead single Woman’s World, and upcoming single Lifetimes.

Regarding this, Katy Perry wrote in her Wednesday’s post, “143 exclusively for @urbanoutfitters” with a star emoji.

Moreover, after one day of revealing the cover, Perry shared new the never-seen footage from her Lifetimes video shoot in Ibiza as the pictures showed a bikini-clad Katy climbing on the towering monolithic pillars that make up the "Stonehenge of Ibiza."

Additionally, the raven-haired beauty reminded her Instagram followers that Lifetimes will be released on 9th August as she encouraged fans to "pre-save" the song on their preferred streaming platform. 

