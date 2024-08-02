Halle Berry complains about her ex-husband delaying co-parenting therapy

Halle Berry claimed that her ex-husband Olivier Martinez is trying to delay their co-parenting therapy to “take the summer off” after one year of divorce.

The Oscar-winner married Martinez in 2013 which was the same year they welcomed their son Maceo while the couple decided to split in 2016 and the divorce was finalized seven years later in August 2023

According to Daily Mail, the pair agreed to attend the therapy in May in order to resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent their son.

However, as per TMZ, Berry claimed that her ex has decided to delay the sessions until September, so that he can take the “summer off without clearing it with her or their therapist.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, Halle also alleged that she did not attend the July sessions to travel to his native France and “he wants to cancel sessions in August because his brother is visiting.”

As per Daily Mail’s reports, the actress “wants a judge to force him to adhere to the schedule and agreements.”

It is worth mentioning that she also stated that as the therapy sessions are conducted on Zoom, Martinez cannot use travel as an “excuse.”