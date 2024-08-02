Ben Affleck opts for a bachelor pad amid JLo divorce speculations

Ben Affleck’s new LA home ideal spot for a bachelor pad

Ben Affleck's every move has been a step closer to his impending divorce with Jennifer Lopez, especially closing escrow on his new Los Angeles home.



Sources revealed to People that the Batman v Superman star's new $20.5 million home is a five-bedroom property with a 'sense of privacy and seclusion' and is 'not trendy.'

Affleck's LA estate has a 'family-friendly environment' but it 'could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad,' the source added.

Aflleck's new neighbourhood also has many other A-listers from the entertainment industry residing there, maintaining a 'sophisticated crowd.'

"Real establishment," the sources remarked.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, are still waiting for a buyer to comply with their asking price of $68 million for their marital home, which is a 12 bed-24 bath house on a five-acre lot, also housing an indoor sports complex, a gym, pickleball courts, a boxing ring, a private lounge and bar, 12-car garage and a pool.

The couple, who married in July 2022, put the mansion on the market in July of this year, a year after purchasing it last summer.

Even Lopez's choices indicate that the impending divorce is now inevitable as she also finally sold off her four-bed, 7.5-bath New York City condo — which was on and off the market for seven years — for $23 million.

These events followed a major hint from Affleck to Lopez when he snubbed her on her 55th birthday recently.