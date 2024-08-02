Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Columbia trip: What we know so far

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their summer in Columbia as part of their high-profile, four-day ‘faux-royal’ visit as they honour the invitation of Vice-President Francia Márquez.



Announcing the news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next trip, Márquez revealed that the couple will engage with “leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress” during their visit.

While the exact date of their trip is still under wraps, however, a report by The Mirror has revealed that the duo will have tight security and a small team of chosen reporters and photographers with them during the trip.

Sharing more details of their forthcoming visit, a source told the publication, “Harry and Meghan will carry out a series of engagements aligned to the work of their Foundation and lifelong philanthropic endeavours.”

“The visit is part of their ongoing commitment to global philanthropy, building on their previous work in various countries and continuing their efforts to make a positive impact worldwide,” they added.

Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip will mark their second international 'faux-royal' tour of this year after their successful visit to Nigeria as part of their global philanthropic efforts since Megxit.