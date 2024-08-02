Chris Evans dishes out his unhealthy eating habits

Chris Evans dished out what type of food he eats when he is not working.



The actor, who recently made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, admitted in an interview to Entertainment Tonight that his diet is not as healthy as it should be.

“If the film I'm working on requires a certain level of fitness, then the diet will reflect that, but otherwise, it's junk food,” the 43-year-old actor told the publication

However, the Gifted star, who is mostly known for his super-hero films which require specific fitness, mentioned that regardless of his diet, he and his dog both remain committed to being physically fit.

While referring his dog, Dodger, the actor said, "He is a big part of the cardio.”

“You know, he loves going on big hikes and rollerblading. Even though he's 10 years old, he hasn't lost a step!”

He also mentioned, "I keep waiting for his battery to start to dwindle a bit, but our hikes are over an hour every day."

The actor recently reprised his role as Lucas Lee in the animated television series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Johnny Storm a.k.a "The Human Torch" in the Ryan Renolds and Hugh Jackman starrer.

On the work front, his next film is an action comedy Red One starring Dwayne Johnson