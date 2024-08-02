ASAP Rocky leaves fans in awe with birthday post for youngest son with Rihanna

Rapper ASAP Rocky is shouting out to the world how incredible being a dad is as his youngest child turns one.

The father-of-two, 35, is in parenting bliss and he's sharing it with his 19 million Instagram followers on the first birthday of his second son with his wife Rihanna, 36.

Taking to Instagram, Rocky uploaded a carousel of some pictures of him and his two boys as well as videos of the birthday boy, Riot Rose.

"HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS," he captioned the Thursday post with a heart emoji.

In the first photo, the Babushka rapper was sitting on a sofa with both Riot and his elder brother, RZA, who is only two, sitting on his lap.

Next was a clip of baby Riot wearing headphones and a fresh diaper after Rihanna got done changing him.

Fans were in awe of the doting dad's tribute to his little one, as over 1.5 million of A$AP Rocky's followers liked the sweet birthday post, including Justin Bieber's wife Hailey, who is also expecting her first child.

"The only rapper who can retire and still be a trend," one user wrote in the comments, while another fan found Riot to resemble more with his mom. "Riot looks like Rihhhhh," the comment read.