 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's former staffer breaks silence on Sussexes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on the tensions ongoing behind the scenes

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles former staffer addresses ongoing tensions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's former staffer addresses ongoing tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former staffer finally sheds some light into what everything.

The former worker of the Archewell Foundation weighed in on everything during one of their interviews with People magazine.

During that time, they explained how Meghan “supports Harry 100 percent but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment.”

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he's been through and his love for [her and their children], he can't.”

All in all, “She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” the former staffer also went on to add before signing off.

For those unversed, this is all in relation to Prince Harry’s fight for state-funded police protection for him and his family in the US. 

Kendall Jenner reflects on growing up in the spotlight
Kendall Jenner reflects on growing up in the spotlight
Matt Damon sick of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez drama: Source
Matt Damon sick of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez drama: Source
Kate Hudson shares insights into her ‘dreamy' vacation
Kate Hudson shares insights into her ‘dreamy' vacation
Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope'
Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope'
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report
Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz