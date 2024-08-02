 
Queen Camilla keeps King Charles, Prince William from bumping heads

Queen Camilla plays peacemaker between King Charles, Prince William, new book reveals

Web Desk
August 02, 2024

Queen Camilla plays a major role in keeping King Charles and Prince William from bumping heads, a new book has revealed.

In his new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, author Robert Jobson revealed that the monarch and the Prince of Wales have faced challenges in the past.

He also pointed out how the Queen Consort plays a crucial role in smoothing things over by reminding William of the royal hierarchy when he and Charles are having differences.

Jobson also mentioned how William and Camilla rely on each other as their significant others, Kate Middleton and King Charles, undergoes treatment for cancer.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the King and the Princess recover.”

"Times of adversity often bring people much closer together. For all the progress that has been made in cancer treatment, it is still a scary thing.

“And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all.

"There are so very few people that a senior royal can trust absolutely... and Camilla must now be one of that number for William. And I'm sure it is a two-way street with William offering moral support to Camilla as well."

