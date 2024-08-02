Shawn Mendes chooses new platform to promote his new album

 
Shawn Mendes is coming up with his new album 'Shawn'

August 02, 2024

Shawn Mendes has been treating his fans with good news consecutively.

First, the Señorita singer recently announced that he is releasing his 5th studio album later this year.

The 25-year-old singer has now declared that he will showcase his new upcoming records in theatres.

The Stitches song-writer took to Instagram and announced a special 'For My Friends And Family Only' concerts.

This concert will showcase his new record and has chosen the cities where he recorded it to play.

The concert will kick off from August 8 and in theatres. 

It will run through Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Seattle, Woodstock, London, England, and Nashville.

This announcement comes after Mendes’ recent announcement of his upcoming album which will be released on October 18.

Earlier, on his official social media account, Mendes shared a heartfelt post to his Instagram account revealing the struggle that it took to record his upcoming album.

He wrote in the caption "Music really can be medicine, 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was." 

"A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

For those unversed, the next album is Mendes’ first album after the singer canceled his 2022 world tour.

