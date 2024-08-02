 
Chris Hemsworth reacts to Ryan Reynolds' ‘Thor' tweet

Chris Hemsworth made a brief appearance in Ryan Reynolds starrer ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

August 02, 2024

Chris Hemsworth has just reacted to Ryan Reynolds’ tweet.

It all started when Reynolds, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, hinted at Thor's cameo in the film.

He also said that he knew why the character cried in the recently released film.

Now Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor in MCU movies, has reacted to Reynold’s tweet by reposting it.

He captioned the tweet: "I can keep secrets too."

Moreover, it gets more interesting as Reynold reposts Hemsworth’s and jokingly said Australians are actually terrible secret keepers, hinting at Chris and Hugh Jackman, as both Australians.

“That’s why we didn’t tell Hugh that he was shooting a Wolverine movie till halfway through filming,” he wrote.

It is to be noted here that the Thor star made a brief appearance in Ryan starrer, crying over Deadpool's dead body.

Apart from Hemsworth, Chris Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch.

The Shawn Levy directed movie also included cameos of Henry Cavill, Jennifer Garner and Blake Lively.

The film, which was released on July 26, also stars Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

