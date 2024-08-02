Jelly Roll releases official music video for song 'Liar'

Jelly Roll just released the official music video to his latest song, Liar, on his YouTube channel.



The video premiered on Friday, in which the country music star himself can be seen singing the lyrics to his song, which he has previously performed live at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, prior to its release.

In the rather intense visuals, Jelly Roll can be seen depicting a battle that he fights with his thoughts and his inner self that supposedly “lies” to him and tries “to keep” him “down.”

As a reflection of a rather conniving Jelly Roll can be seen through a mirror, while the singer’s true yet conflicted self, belts out lyrics addressing the turmoil he faces, the room where he stands, can be seen all messy, almost as if someone had thrown stuff around in rage.

Additionally, the musician also hyped up the release of his country-genre song as the Son of a Sinner crooner took to his official Instagram account to break the announcement.

“Official music video for my new song Liar premieres Friday 5am CT on CMT and will play every hour,” Jelly Roll captioned his post