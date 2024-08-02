 
Geo News

Jelly Roll releases official music video for song 'Liar'

Jelly Roll launched the music video for his song 'Liar' on Friday, August 2, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Jelly Roll just released the official music video to his latest song, Liar, on his YouTube channel.

The video premiered on Friday, in which the country music star himself can be seen singing the lyrics to his song, which he has previously performed live at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, prior to its release.

In the rather intense visuals, Jelly Roll can be seen depicting a battle that he fights with his thoughts and his inner self that supposedly “lies” to him and tries “to keep” him “down.”

As a reflection of a rather conniving Jelly Roll can be seen through a mirror, while the singer’s true yet conflicted self, belts out lyrics addressing the turmoil he faces, the room where he stands, can be seen all messy, almost as if someone had thrown stuff around in rage.

Additionally, the musician also hyped up the release of his country-genre song as the Son of a Sinner crooner took to his official Instagram account to break the announcement.

“Official music video for my new song Liar premieres Friday 5am CT on CMT and will play every hour,” Jelly Roll captioned his post

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish diss Taylor Swift in new remix? Fans think so
Charli XCX, Billie Eilish diss Taylor Swift in new remix? Fans think so
Prince Harry set to make 'heartbreaking' decision for Prince William
Prince Harry set to make 'heartbreaking' decision for Prince William
'American Idol' reveals reason for choosing Carrie Underwood as new judge
'American Idol' reveals reason for choosing Carrie Underwood as new judge
Queen Camilla keeps King Charles, Prince William from bumping heads
Queen Camilla keeps King Charles, Prince William from bumping heads
ASAP Rocky leaves fans in awe with birthday post for youngest son with Rihanna
ASAP Rocky leaves fans in awe with birthday post for youngest son with Rihanna
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock decision video
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock decision
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK visit revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK visit revealed
Kesha shocks fans with unusual stage performance
Kesha shocks fans with unusual stage performance