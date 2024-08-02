 
Victoria, David Beckham leave fans in awe of their ageless looks

David Beckham and Victoria enjoyed Italian getaway with their children

August 02, 2024

Victoria Beckham flaunted her ageless beauty during latest holiday with family.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Victoria posted series of holiday photos showcasing family moments from a sun-filled Italian getaway.

The photos featured her husband David Beckham and their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The Beckham family enjoyed a luxurious vacation in Italy, exploring the stunning landscapes of Capri and the Amalfi Coast.

Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were notably absent from the photos.

"Happy summer!!! Creating memories and sharing special moments. I love you all so much!!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx missing you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x" the fashion designer wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, David also posted pictures along with the caption, "Fun family summer we miss u Bust & Nicola I love these moments of memories , I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltzbeckham"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section praising Victoria and David's youthful appearance.

"David and Victoria really age like fine wine," one wrote.

Another added, "Victoria looks 15!!"

