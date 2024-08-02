 
Ben Affleck jealous of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper bond: Report

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's bond is affected as the latter preferred spending time with Bradley Cooper

Web Desk
August 02, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce is seemingly affecting the bromance between Ben and Matt Damon.

A new report by the Life & Style also established that Matt Damon’s distance from Ben Affleck and increased closeness is causing a rift between the best pals.

Referring to Matt and Bradley’s latest outing last month, an insider shared with the outlet, “This is a big kick in the teeth for Ben."

They also explained, “Because he tried to arrange a vacation with Matt and got the brush off,” adding, “Matt told him he was too busy” at that time.

But “now he’s suddenly in Europe hanging out with Bradley Cooper, and Ben’s been totally left out,” the source continued.

“Ben would have dropped everything to join them, he could have brought the kids, and they all could have had fun together,” they also stated.

“Matt loves him and wants to help but he also just wants to enjoy himself on a summer holiday and so does Luciana, and they don’t see why they should feel guilty about it," the source continued. 

 But for Ben it’s breaking the bromance code big time, and he’s pretty hurt and upset,” they remarked in conclusion. 

