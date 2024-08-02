 
Geo News

Marilyn Manson shares his 'art and vision' with latest music comeback

Marilyn Manson released the official music video to his song, 'As Sick As The Secrets Within' on August 2, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Marilyn Manson just made a musical comeback!

The iconic rock legend has now released the official music video to his latest song, As Sick As The Secrets Within, which seems to have arrived after a 4-year long hiatus and following a string of abuse allegations from several women, that apparently seemed to side line his career for a while.

As he signed to Nuclear Blast Records recently, after being dropped by his previous record label, Loma Vista Recordings back in 2021, when actress Evan Rachel publicly revealed the music icon to be her abuser, Manson announced the release of his music through his official Instagram account.

As Sick As The Secrets Within is a personal look into my life & I’m proud to be able to share my art and vision with you. Watch the video now, directed by @billyukich,” he captioned the carousel.

The track, As Sick As The Secrets Within, was released the same day Manson is expected to kick off his first tour since 2019, his 2024 self-titled tour, that he announced via a separate post.

Additionally, Marilyn Manson has also unveiled a 2025 European tour, that is set to begin in February.

