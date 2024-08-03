 
Matt Damon sick of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez drama: Source

It was earlier reported that Matt Damon warned Ben Affleck of marrying Jennifer Lopez

August 03, 2024

Matt Damon reportedly wants space from close pal Ben Affleck.

As per the findings of Life & Style, the drama between Ben and Jennifer Lopez has forced Matt to lean on other friends such as Bradley Cooper.

Explaining why Matt chose to spend time with Bradley rather than the Daredevil alum, an insider shared with the outlet, “Matt clearly wanted some space.”

Nonetheless, they mentioned, “Matt loves him and wants to help but he also just wants to enjoy himself on a summer holiday and so does Luciana.”

“And they don’t see why they should feel guilty about it. But for Ben it’s breaking the bromance code big time, and he’s pretty hurt and upset,” the insider mentioned.

“Ben hasn’t been a whole lot of fun to be around lately,” the source continued.

“He says he’s fine and over his breakup with J. Lo, but he always manages to drag the conversation back to his problems with the divorce,” the source noted and remarked in conclusion, “Matt ends up playing therapist.”

