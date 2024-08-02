Photo: Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'

Britney Spears's former husband Sam Asghari spilled the beans on his romantic life.

Sam recently sat down for a confessional with Us Weekly for promoting new comedy flick, Jack Pot!.

When asked about his plans for the future, the acting sensation revealed, “Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl.”

“And, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats,” he also added of his pet dog.

“That is what I’m focused on at the moment,” he confessed.

The actor also shared that his number one priority right now is to make his mark in the showbiz industry.

“And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting … [and] producing career,” he admitted.

“It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired.”

“Watching them work 100 percent makes me realize it’s going to take 100-and-something percent to reach my goals,” Sam also added.

“My goals are always the opposite of my personality,” he noted and concluded the discussion by claiming, “That’s gonna require a lot of time, so I’m not really focusing on [dating] at the moment.”