Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show

Adele's World might just not be a safe space!

As the 36-year-old geared to perform at her first concert in Munich, Germany, on Friday, however she faced a rather concerning setback.

A flaw in her security was pointed out after a man was able to obtain unauthorized access to the venue and then shared his videos to Instagram.

The pop-up stadium, that was kept a secret ahead of the Rolling in the Deep singer’s run of ten shows, was named Adele World.

However, a rather disturbing breach of security occurred at the venue where a person who goes by the account name “Sneakerking4u” managed to double cross security and enter the venue without permission.

This content creator is additionally quite famous for his boasts over being a self-acclaimed master of being able to get access to concerts, VIP areas or exclusive parties, without a ticket or pass.

The trespasser and his breach not only left fans shocked but stunned the management team for Adele too, who told MailOnline, “We take security very seriously.”

“We are reviewing our procedures to ensure this does not happen again,” they further told the outlet.