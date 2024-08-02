Photo: Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly going to open up about his hardships soon.

A new report by Life & Style established that the Bear actor is on his path to healing.

A tipster also revealed to the publication, “He counts his blessings often.”

They also disclosed, “He knows he’s a lucky guy. He’ll also tell you he’s been to hell and back.”

Mentioning Jeremy’s past struggles, the source noted, “Drinking too much, a divorce that nearly destroyed him, hitting rock bottom, finding peace and dating again.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jeremy and wife Addison Timlin called it quits last year.

Wrapping up the chat, they said, “Now he’s finally at a place where he can open up about his past.”

In an earlier chat with GQ Magazine, the actor admitted about his life, "It's been insane, a lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."

"It's such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever. It's not fun, and it's not nice, and it's really weird."