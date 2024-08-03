BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'

BTS Jin just spent a whole night to himself!

The famous K-pop band, BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, has a popular show named Run BTS where the seven members upload fun challenges and daily tasks in form of episodes.

In episode number 4 for the series, Run Jin, as the name suggests, the eldest member of the band, who just returned back from his mandatory military service, gave insights into how he spent his night.

Popularly nicknamed “Worldwide Handsome” he was left by his management to spend his time at a residency reserved for Jin, where he questioned, “Nobody else is staying here?”

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seokjin also discussed how it was his first time staying at a place alone, like this. He entered the place and explored it with great interest.

However, “It’s kind of lonely here,” the Super Tuna hit-maker admitted.

As the night continued, Jin also appeared to have a sheet mask on with the video caption reading, “A man who’s serious about self-care appears.”

As he sat to use his electronic device to spend his leisure time, in a hilarious turn of events, Jin realizes that its battery wasn’t charged, and the “upset” idol decided to call it a night earlier than he usually would.