A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK’ with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste

A$AP Rocky is back with a bang after a six-year break.



On August 2, the 35-year-old rapper dropped off his new single HIGHJACK on streaming services.

After the release of RIOT (ROWDY PIPE'N) with Pharrell Williams this marks his first single after a year.

The fast-talking song features Los Angeles-based pop musician Jessica Pratt.

The Testing creator’s new single was produced by Hitkidd, Jordan Patrick, Zach Fogarty, and Greg Kurstin.

HIGHJACK has background vocals from Creed B Good and Jon Batiste.

Moreover, the track will be part of Rocky’s upcoming album Dont Be Dumb, which is set to be released on August 30.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rocky talked about teaming up with Pratt and Batiste.

“I just love alternative, he said, adding, “I love just different sounds and whatnot. [Pratt] kind of gave me this kind of Portishead meets Stevie Nicks vibe a little bit. Right. So I always fucked with her as a artist, and so I figured it was necessary to get her, Jon Batiste on this one, and kind of make it feel soulful to bring it on home in the outro.”

While explaining about the track’s theme Rocky noted, “I feel like the real is back man, and it’s just like, this shit is for the taking. It’s a hijack. Not only that, it’s just we coming with a whole new aesthetic on everything, especially with German expressionism and the whole ghetto futurism grim thing. So that’s just what the sound sounds like and whatnot. The sonics of it.”