Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet

Carrie Underwood and Papa Roach just joined forces for duet that serves a meaningful purpose.

Uploading their latest rendition of the legendary rock group’s 2022 song, Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark) their video, uploaded on August 2, began with the words, “Suicide is a topic that hides in the shadows. Together, we can Talk away the dark,”

As per PEOPLE magazine, Underwood, who has recently joined the American Idol’s judgement panel in place of Katy Perry, expressed how she was "honored" to work with Papa Roach.

“I’m such a huge fan of Jacoby and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record ‘Leave A Light On’ with them,” Underwood stated, adding, “It’s a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band’s mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important.”

Meanwhile, Jacoby Shaddix, the front man for Papa Roach, returned the praise equally to the country musician saying that he and his band members were "humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie’s voice in that recording session we were blown away.”