Photo: Kim Kardashian furious at Halle Berry for latest snub: Report

Kim Kardashian is seemingly mad at Halle Berry for withdrawing from new drama.

As per the latest findings of Globe Magazine, the law aspirant is feeling betrayed after Halle Berry stepped down from a new legal drama.

A mole squealed to the outlet, “Halle has made the excuse that she had to leave over scheduling conflicts.”

They went on to mention “But Kim’s not buying that. It’s really bruised her ego in the worst way” because “she feels like it’s just another example of people thinking she’s s not good enough.”

“She was so excited when Halle signed on, it was a huge coup. The idea of being in the same cast as an Oscar winner was a dream come true. Kim’s also executive producing, so from that standpoint Halle was a huge get,” the insider continued.

The source also mentioned, “There was questioning why Halle would lower herself to share the small screen with Kim, so it’s extra humiliating that she’s now dropped out.”

“People around the situation are saying Kim could be right about Halle’s real intentions. Halle considers herself a serious actress. She likely had second thoughts about working with someone as notorious as Kim, whose real life is more dramatic than anything written in a script,” the tipster also spilled the beans.

“Then again, Halle is known to be a diva. She wouldn’t want Kim stealing her thunder. Regardless, Kim feels very snubbed,” they concluded.