 
Geo News

Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz

Britney Spears was spotted grabbing lunch with her ex, Paul Soliz, a few weeks after calling it quits

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz

Britney Spears’s supposed ex, Paul Soliz might just not be her “Autumn Goodbye” yet.

According to TMZ, the singer might just be getting back together with Soliz as she was seen hanging around with him to grab lunch in Malibu, which led to concerns from her loved ones over how quickly she resorted to going back.

Insiders close to Spears’ friends and family, including her brother, Bryan, told the outlet how all of the Toxic singer’s close circle is not only concerned but also confused over how she is out and about with Soliz just a few weeks after the two parted ways.

At that time, the songstress had told everyone she had split up with Soliz, as per the outlet, and even had him removed from the guest list that her guard keeps.

The sources also stated how the concern mainly stems from Paul Soliz’s criminal past, apart from the fact that Spears had come to a latest conclusion of how he was just using her, that eventually led her family and friends to wonder, what made him return to be around Spears almost immediately.

Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'
BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'
A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK' with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste
A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK' with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste
Justin Timberlake gets his driving license suspended in New York
Justin Timberlake gets his driving license suspended in New York
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand video
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena