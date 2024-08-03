Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz

Britney Spears’s supposed ex, Paul Soliz might just not be her “Autumn Goodbye” yet.

According to TMZ, the singer might just be getting back together with Soliz as she was seen hanging around with him to grab lunch in Malibu, which led to concerns from her loved ones over how quickly she resorted to going back.

Insiders close to Spears’ friends and family, including her brother, Bryan, told the outlet how all of the Toxic singer’s close circle is not only concerned but also confused over how she is out and about with Soliz just a few weeks after the two parted ways.

At that time, the songstress had told everyone she had split up with Soliz, as per the outlet, and even had him removed from the guest list that her guard keeps.

The sources also stated how the concern mainly stems from Paul Soliz’s criminal past, apart from the fact that Spears had come to a latest conclusion of how he was just using her, that eventually led her family and friends to wonder, what made him return to be around Spears almost immediately.