Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope’

Christina Hall slammed estranged husband Josh Hall on social media after his recent post



On August 1, Josh posted a picture of large sculpture of word Hope with a blue heart emoji to stories his official Instagram account.

The 41 year old reality TV star took the screenshot of the story and reposted to her official social media account taking a sarcastic turn.

She wrote in her response, “I "HOPE" she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me.”

Moreover, Christina accused Josh of taking $35K from her account, as per multiple reports.

Previously, Josh filed for divorce on July 15 after nearly three years of marriage.

According to the legal document obtained by People magazine, he cited the reason for divorce as "irreconcilable differences" and also asked for spousal support from Christina.

While the Christina on the Coast star came up with her own filing on July 24 which laid out all the real estate at stake in the split.

She also asked in her filing that neither party be allowed to receive spousal support.

For those unversed, as per the court filing the pair officially tied the knot on Octber 2021.