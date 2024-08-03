 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner reflects on growing up in the spotlight

The Kardashians star expressed her gratitude for experiencing a different life due to their family reality TV show

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Kendall Jenner reflects on growing up in the spotlight
Kendall Jenner reflects on growing up in the spotlight

Kendall Jenner walked down memory lane to the days of growing up in the spotlight.

The 28-year-old model appeared on a recent episode of Anything Goes podcast and compared the character of Miley Cyrus in sitcom Hannah Montana to her life in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," she told the host Emma Chamberlain. "[But] I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a physical shift."

Kendall recalled, “We went to school. We went to school as long as we could.”

She went on to say, “I started home school, 11th and 12th grade … so even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.”

For those unversed, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians began airing on E! Kendall was only 10 years old.

“We lived as much of a normal life as, I think, was possible and I’m so grateful for that.”

However, both the Jenner sisters have to face “very adult things at a really young age” including “internet hate, Kendall pointed out, “Overall, I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse.”

“I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal,” she concluded.

Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope'
Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope'
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report
Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz
Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'
BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'
A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK' with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste
A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK' with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste