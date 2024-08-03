Kendall Jenner reflects on growing up in the spotlight

Kendall Jenner walked down memory lane to the days of growing up in the spotlight.



The 28-year-old model appeared on a recent episode of Anything Goes podcast and compared the character of Miley Cyrus in sitcom Hannah Montana to her life in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," she told the host Emma Chamberlain. "[But] I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a physical shift."



Kendall recalled, “We went to school. We went to school as long as we could.”

She went on to say, “I started home school, 11th and 12th grade … so even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.”

For those unversed, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians began airing on E! Kendall was only 10 years old.

“We lived as much of a normal life as, I think, was possible and I’m so grateful for that.”

However, both the Jenner sisters have to face “very adult things at a really young age” including “internet hate, Kendall pointed out, “Overall, I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse.”

“I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal,” she concluded.