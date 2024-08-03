 
Cardi B's divorce filing was tough decision for her: Source

The rapper's marriage was "more of a distraction than support” for her

August 03, 2024

For Cardi B the decision to file for divorce from Offset was one of the hardest steps.

According to an exclusive report by People Magazine, an insider said, "filing for divorce again wasn't an easy decision" for the 31-year-old rapper.

"She has two kids already, is pregnant and is also a working mom. She’d love to have a great marriage too, but since it’s more of a distraction than support, she needs to end it."

Moreover, the source also mentioned that people in her close circle ‘support’ her decision.

"It’s been a long time coming," the source added.

The insider continued, "It’s not just one issue. She’s matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She’s super focused on her kids and work."

However, even after the decision to end their marriage, the source noted that "they are still friendly and will co-parent" their children.

For those unversed, the pair tied the knot in September 2017, and ever since their union their relationship has been on and off.

Offset and Cardi previously announced in 2018 about their separation but later reconciled.

Again in September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce which they called off.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi and Offset share two children including a 6-year-old daughter Kiari and a 2-and-a-half-year-old son Wave Set.

