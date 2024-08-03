Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘return as senior working royals' after four years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a major hint at their return to Royal life as they seem to be resuming their former roles of senior working royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be travelling to Colombia as part as part of part of their ongoing commitment to global philanthropy, announced the Vice President, Francia Marquez.

Soon after the announcement, a royal expert claimed that the couple must have asked King Charles to approve their high-profile trip, noting that the trip would not be possible without his permission.

According to The Express, former royal butler Grant Harrold warned the couple of repercussions if they did not inform the Royal family of their ‘faux-royal’ trip before making the announcement.

"It will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this,” he said.

"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household,” the expert added.

Harrold also made a bombshell claim as he said that Harry and Meghan’s international visits are a hint that they are making a comeback as senior working royals after four years.

"If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, two years after tying the knot, in hopes of a life in US, away from strict media scrutiny and royal protocols.