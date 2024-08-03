Jennifer Lopez under pressure to sell Ben Affleck marital mansion?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly listed their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills three weeks ago after private showings, with an insider revealing who's really behind the push.



Sources close to the couple have revealed to RadarOnline that the decision to sell the marital home was mutual.

"They decided to list the house very recently," the outlet quoted the source.

"They're in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there," the source added.

This raises the question if the sale was Jennifer's way of winning back the love of her life or is it a sign of lack of faith in the marriage without there being grandiosity such as the 12-bed, 24-bath estate.



Even if that isn't too much to ask for, sources claim Ben wasn't happy in the $60 mansion that eliminated the need to step out of the house for most amenities such as a sports complex, a boxing ring, a basketball court, a pickleball court, a private lounge and bar, and an infinity pool.

The source also had an answer to that, citing that the couple never 'felt settled' and found it too 'huge for the two of them' since all five of their kids were rarely there all at once.

As for the concern about what's on Jennifer's mind, "nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step."

Another source close to the couple states the contrary, claiming the divorce papers had already been drafted after their latest attempts at reconciliation failed.

“They finalised the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t," the insider revealed to the outlet.