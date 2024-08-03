Prince Harry hoped to use King Charles’ cancer as a way back to Royal family

Prince Harry has been accused of using King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis for his own gain ahead of his Colombia trip.



According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is trying to create a way back into the Royal family by conducting international ‘faux-royal’ tours.

However, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle’s husband’s initial attempt to rejoin the Royal Family involved exploiting a 'vulnerability.’

Speaking on his Outspoken programme on YouTube, journalist Dan Wootton accused Harry of using his father’s cancer diagnosis as a way back to the Royal family.

"This is what's so interesting, he's [Harry] desperate to find a vulnerability, to find a way in,” he claimed. "He hoped that it would be Charles and Catherine's cancer.”

“But they made it very clear to him early on that, 'no, nothing changes, we don't need your help, we don't want you taking on any duties,’” the expert added.

"Of course, it was Queen Elizabeth who said that they [Harry and Meghan] can't be half in half out."

Agreeing to Wooton’s take on the matter, royal expert and author, Angela Levin, added, "What the late Queen said was that she didn't want them to use their titles and make money out of it and of course, this is what they've been doing all the time.”

"Even now they use their titles when they shouldn't be [using them] but I don't think people bother too much about that.”