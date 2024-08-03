Hailey Bieber shows off her baby bump as she dons red

Hailey Bieber is glowing in recently clicked mirror selfies.

The mom-to-be looked flaunted her looks in her Instagram Stories as she posted pictures of herself donning a skintight sleeveless red mini-dress, showcasing her baby bump promptly.

Talking about her accessories, the 27-year-old model wore her ‘B’ necklace.

She completed her glamorous look by white high-heels and a soft make-up on her face,

Her latest IG stories come after she was unveiled to one of the four famous faces of YSL Beauty's Libre Flowers and Flames fragrance.

Moreover, the model was seen with her husband, earlier this week as the couple attended church services in Beverly Hills.

Justin and Hailey confirmed their engagement in July 2018, and later on September 13, they tied the knot.

The Biebers' second wedding took place in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

The pair announced that they are expecting their first child together in May 2024 through their official Instagram account, along with a series of photos and videos.