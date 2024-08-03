 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber shows off her baby bump as she dons red

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Hailey Bieber shows off her baby bump as she dons red
Hailey Bieber shows off her baby bump as she dons red

Hailey Bieber is glowing in recently clicked mirror selfies.

The mom-to-be looked flaunted her looks in her Instagram Stories as she posted pictures of herself donning a skintight sleeveless red mini-dress, showcasing her baby bump promptly.

Talking about her accessories, the 27-year-old model wore her ‘B’ necklace. 

She completed her glamorous look by white high-heels and a soft make-up on her face,

Her latest IG stories come after she was unveiled to one of the four famous faces of YSL Beauty's Libre Flowers and Flames fragrance.

Moreover, the model was seen with her husband, earlier this week as the couple attended church services in Beverly Hills.

Justin and Hailey confirmed their engagement in July 2018, and later on September 13, they tied the knot.

The Biebers' second wedding took place in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

The pair announced that they are expecting their first child together in May 2024 through their official Instagram account, along with a series of photos and videos.

Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success