Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to be engaged soon: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be engaged soon, as the couple is set to celebrate their first anniversary

August 03, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get “engaged” soon.

According to Daily Mail, the romance between the couple is on the horizon and the Kansas City Chief’s tight end is ready to put a ring while he’s busy planning the proposal.

As per the reports by Page Six, “The engagement is happening soon.”

This came days after fans claimed the couple were actually married and tied the knot in secrecy.

However, a representative for Kelce denied any official engagement plans in a statement to the outlet.

Furthermore, as per the publication, the wife of a top Chief’s executive was overheard alleging in front of her friends that Swift and Kelce were already engaged in a suite at a Morgan Wallen concert in Kansas City on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that it is still unclear if it was truth or a slip of her tongue.

Moreover, the speculation came as Swift and Kelce are set to celebrate their first anniversary.

Meanwhile, Kelce is prepping for the upcoming NFL season while Swift is busy breaking records, earlier outlet reported.  

