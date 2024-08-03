Big Sean reveals why he hasn't married Jhene Aiko even after 8 years of dating

Big Sean thinks his relationship of eight years with girlfriend Jhene Aiko needs more work.

The rapper, 36, was talking fatherhood, diss tracks, and more during a podcast Out Of Context, when the FM host Charlamange Tha God shifted the conversation to his love life.

When asked whether the couple has already exchanged their vows in 'one of those secret industry weddings,' Sean responded with a laugh.

“No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage,” Sean replied, which led to the concern why the couple is waiting it out.

“It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all," he added.

“To me, marriage symbolizes like the best relationship,” he continued.

The father of one further stressed about the high divorce rates and how marriage has been approached with an 'almost fear-based way of thinking.'

“I would like to, and I don't like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done,” Sean said.

Charlamange then gracefully moved to the topic with his final two cents on marriage.

“Well take it from somebody who's been with their woman for twenty-six years, right? It's always gonna be ups and downs, period. The work's never gonna stop.”

Sean and Aiko met in 2012, and have been dating on and off since the release of their 2016 collaborative album Twenty88. In November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child Noah Hasani.

Aiko also has a 15-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with O'Ryan, the younger brother of R&B star Omarion.