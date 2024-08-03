Prince Al Hussein, Princess Rajwa welcome first baby

Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan have welcomed their first child –a baby girl – and they have named her Princess Iman on Saturday, 3rd August 2024.



The Jordan palace issued a statement which reads, “Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman”

It further said, “The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.”

“Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Queen Rania has shared the glimpse of her first grandchild-- Princess Iman saying, “You Have Brightened Our Lives with Our Precious Granddaughter, Iman.”