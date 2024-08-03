'Star Wars' creator on 'Lando' cancelation: 'I am in grief'

Justin Simien, the creator of Solo: A Star Wars Story based on the charming scoundrel Lando Calrissian, was grieving after the show was abruptly canceled despite being well into the development.



In a chat with Collider, the showrunner reflected on the series after it was shelved by sharing, "It was pretty developed. Yeah, there was a Bible, there was concept art, there were scripts, but it just wasn’t meant to be."

Shedding a light on the emotional toll, Justin said, "I get over it. I’m in therapy a lot," adding, "For me, the answer is that you have to really face it. It is true grief. I’ve never had a child, I’ve never lost a child, but it’s what I imagine that pain might be like."

He continued, "You pour so much of your heart and soul into something, but ultimately, you don’t have control over whether it lives or dies, and it is a true grieving process."

Further, he opened up about how he is dealing with the loss saying, "For me, it has to be done pretty straight on like, ‘I am in grief. I do not feel good.’ I have to let myself feel those feelings."

Though from the axing of the project, the Lando helmer said he does take a great deal of experience which he would use for his future projects.

"There’s so much that I experience that I get to keep forever and take into the next project. I can’t obviously take the storyline or the IP or the characters, but there’s so much more that I got, as a maker, and that’s mine. Sorry, it’s too late, you can’t take that part back."