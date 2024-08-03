Brooklyn Beckham pays sweet tribute to Nicola Peltz with broken shoulder

Brooklyn Beckham is seeking treatment for his broken shoulder.

Brooklyn, 25, updated his 16 million followers on Instagram with a selfie straight from the hospital bed on Friday.

In the picture, the photographer posed with a victory sign despite a cannula in his hand. He sported a cap over the hospital gown as he smiled into the camera that he handled with his other hand.

He posted the picture with a grainy black and white filter as he informed his followers in the caption about the situation, making sure to pay tribute to his newly-wedded wife, Nicola Peltz.

"Broke my shoulder but all good cause I have @nicolaannepeltzbeckham to look after me xx love you babe," Brooklyn wrote with a string of heart emojis.

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in 2020 and were married in a grand ceremony at her father Nelson’s £76 million beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.



There were rumors of a fallout between Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, over claims that Nicola did not wear a dress designed by Victoria for the wedding.

However, the two seemingly reconciled as Nicola and Brooklyn danced to Spice Girls hit song Wannabe with Victoria at a party in Los Angeles earlier this year.