Prince Harry causes added stress to King Charles with explosive claim

Prince Harry is pointing fingers at his father, King Charles, for the "unbelievable situation" surrounding his family's security in the UK.



According to a friend of the Duke of Sussex, he believes the monarch has the power to resolve his security related issues in the UK but he is not doing anything to help him.

Harry is fighting a battle for his and his family’s security protection with the British government after they changed his level of protection post-Megxit.

The father-of-two believes the security arrangement is insufficient and launched a High Court lawsuit against the home secretary.

Amid his ongoing fight, a pal of his revealed that he puts the blame for the “unbelievable situation” he is in on Charles as he believes that if “the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”

“The threat is very real,” a pal of Harry told Daily Beast. “He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces.”

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection.

“The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”