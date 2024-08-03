Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears

Prince William had reportedly left Kate Middleton devastated and reduced her to tears when the future king canceled his plans at the last minute back in 2006.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl had claimed in her book The Making of a Royal Romance, released back in 2011, that Kate Middleton was left devastated when William canceled the plans at the last minute, causing her to worry about their relationship's future.

The royal expert claimed that in the early days of their romance, William and Kate Middleton would spend Christmas with their respective families and come together for New Year - but in 2006 this did not happen.

Nicholl claims the Prince of Wales had promised his then-girlfriend, now wife, he would join her family but decided to stay with his family instead - and informed her on the phone on Boxing Day.

Katie writes in her book: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”