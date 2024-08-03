Meghan Markle sends hidden message to Royal family during interview

Meghan Markle seemingly sent a hidden message to the members of the Royal family as she sat with Prince Harry for their latest interview.



According to a body language expert, the Duchess of Sussex showed that she is ‘taking the lead’ in relationship with the Duke as she spoke on CBS Sunday Morning.

Speaking with The Mirror, Judi James noted how the Sussex gave a glimpse into their evolving relationship in a teaser clip from their forthcoming TV interview.

"Their synchronicity and their togetherness signals as a power couple suggest some growing maturity as they sit further apart than normal to perhaps promote themselves as individuals united by the cause as well as by their marriage, and by the way their pace and tone of both speech and movement is so contrasting rather than blending them into one professional unit as they used to do years ago,” she said.

However, James noted that Meghan’s “signals during this clip suggest she’s taking the lead here, using a blend of celebrity charm and concern to create a relationship with their interviewer, making careful segues between their home life and their campaign.”

"Her engagement with the interviewer is as powerful as Harry’s disengagement signals at the start of this clip while the two women speak.

“We see him in the clip gazing off into the distance with a serious facial expression while his wife tells a much more sociable and emotional story."