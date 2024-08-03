'House of the Dragon' star speaks out after scene censorship

Blood and Cheese was touted as a shockingly brutal scene in the House of the Dragon season two. However, when it was premiered it was watered-down. One of its actors now explains why was it censored.



During an interview with The Direct, Sam C. Wilson, who played the Blood, acknowledged that some people do get disappointed when it is changed.

"I remember thinking that maybe this would be different from what some people expect just because I've read books that get adapted. And I'm just aware that you do have people that are attached to text and are quite purist in that way."

"And that's totally fair enough. I totally understand that. And I understand that some people feel a little disappointed when things like that change."

Coming back on explaining the cause of censoring the scene, Sam said, "What I hope people, I suppose, can understand is, in some senses, the greater necessity to keep the kids not traumatized from acting in it."

He continued, "And to essentially make our kind of, in good faith, our best efforts to convey the horror of that scene without having to take it to the lengths that it is in the book. I hope that people basically feel like, at the very least, I honored how they imagined Blood and how horrible he is."