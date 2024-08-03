Adele plans to take break from music career: Report

Adele has reportedly decided to take a break from the music business as she wants to "focus on her family" in 2025.

The songstress, set to perform ten shows in Munich throughout August, plans to step back from the spotlight at the end of the year.

An insider spilled to The Sun, “Adele has had a busy few years since releasing her album '30' in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.”

"She has had incredible opportunities and it’s been a dream come true,” a tipster continued. “No other artist has ever done anything like this residency and she feels like it is a real moment of crowning glory."

“She has a few more dates in Las Vegas later this year, which were rearranged due to illness a few months back, but after that, she will be walking away from music for an extended break," explained the confidant.

The insider added, "It’s time to focus on her family and enjoying her life away from the spotlight again."

For those unversed, Adele shares 11-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.