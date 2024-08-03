 
Geo News

Adele plans to take break from music career: Report

Adele wants to step back from the spotlight in 2025

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Adele plans to take break from music career: Report
Adele plans to take break from music career: Report

Adele has reportedly decided to take a break from the music business as she wants to "focus on her family" in 2025.

The songstress, set to perform ten shows in Munich throughout August, plans to step back from the spotlight at the end of the year.

An insider spilled to The Sun, “Adele has had a busy few years since releasing her album '30' in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.”

"She has had incredible opportunities and it’s been a dream come true,” a tipster continued. “No other artist has ever done anything like this residency and she feels like it is a real moment of crowning glory."

“She has a few more dates in Las Vegas later this year, which were rearranged due to illness a few months back, but after that, she will be walking away from music for an extended break," explained the confidant.

The insider added, "It’s time to focus on her family and enjoying her life away from the spotlight again."

For those unversed, Adele shares 11-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Prince Harry causes added stress to King Charles with explosive claim
Prince Harry causes added stress to King Charles with explosive claim
'Star Wars' creator on 'Lando' cancelation: 'I am in grief'
'Star Wars' creator on 'Lando' cancelation: 'I am in grief'
Big Sean reveals why he hasn't married Jhene Aiko even after 8 years of dating
Big Sean reveals why he hasn't married Jhene Aiko even after 8 years of dating
Priyanka Chopra admits to being 'slightly biased' as she praises Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra admits to being 'slightly biased' as she praises Nick Jonas
Prince Al Hussein, Princess Rajwa welcome first baby video
Prince Al Hussein, Princess Rajwa welcome first baby
Justin Bieber 'miserable' with wife Hailey's overspending
Justin Bieber 'miserable' with wife Hailey's overspending
Travis Kelce threatened by male attention around Taylor Swift: Insider
Travis Kelce threatened by male attention around Taylor Swift: Insider
Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beau's birthday
Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beau's birthday