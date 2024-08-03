Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has received a heartbreaking news ahead of the release of the Duke and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview.



According to a report by the Mirror, Cressida Bonas sister Pandora Cooper-Kay has sadly died at age of 51.

She had been fighting cancer for 24 years before being diagnosed with an "inoperable brain tumour" earlier this year, before her death on July 22.

"Beloved daughter of the late Edmond Cooper-Key, and Lady Mary Gaye Curzon, adored mother of Bow and Nestor, so much-loved sister of her two brothers and eight sisters and devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews," a death notice reads.

She was the daughter of Lady Mary Gaye Curzon and aristocrat Esmond Cooper-Key.

Pandora Cooper-Kay was the half-sister of Cressida Bonas and had ten siblings.

Sarcoma UK, a charity she supported, said on a fundraising page: 'She was a beautiful spirit and an inspiration to so many.'

Meanwhile, Cressida dated Prince Harry for two years from 2012 to 2014 after she was introduced to the duke by his cousin Princess Eugenie.