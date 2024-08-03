 
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes

Cardi B recently revealed that she is pregnant with a third child

August 03, 2024

Cardi B has reportedly asked the court for custody of her children amid her ongoing divorce battle with Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper, who recently announced her third pregnancy, is also seeking child support from her husband of six years.

An insider spilled to The Associated Press that the pair has tried to reach an agreement, but “there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties."

Meanwhile, a representative of Cardi told the outlet, "This is not based on any one particular incident. It has been long time coming and is amicable."

For those unversed, Cardi B married Offset in 2017, and now the couple shares two children — daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2, and a third on the way.

Cardi B hinted at her split with the Open It Up hitmaker in her third pregnancy announcement post.

"With every ending comes a new beginning,” she wrote in the caption.

