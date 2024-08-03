Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce

Insiders have revealed the real reason behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce.



Affleck and Lopez are finally heading for divorce, according to MailOnline report.

Sources shared that the launch of Lopez's Delola cocktail range, featuring vodka and tequila, was a significant blow to Affleck, who has battled alcohol addiction since 2001.

"He didn't want her to do this at all. She asked him to invest in it and be involved in a project he was absolutely against. In the end, he was glad it flopped. It too destroyed their marriage," insider stated.

Notably, the actor's struggle with alcohol played a role in his previous marriage's downfall to Jennifer Garner.

They added, "Ben didn't want it [their love story] to be told. Only she did. They lost £18 million and [it] ruined Ben's trust in her. Ben seeing her spread their love letters on a table for others to read [as she did onscreen] infuriated him. This is when he knew that she put fame above love."

According to source the couple is waiting for the "right time" to "release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," adding, "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."